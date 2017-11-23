Plan to ban smoking in oudoor play areas

Should smoking be banned in children’s outdoor play areas?

The deputy leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council believes it should and has started work to try to get new rules brought in around Bridlington.

Cllr Jonathan Owen, who is also chairman of the council’s health and wellbeing board, presented a motion to the council last week, asking for a report to be compiled about the implications of outlawing smoking in council-owned play areas.

He also wants and investogation into whether it could be extended to cover other play areas and places where young children gather, and is hoping for the support of local town and parish councils.

Cllr Owen said: “Knowing the damage smoking does, I feel it only right that we should do all we can to prevent children being put at risk and to allow

them to play in an environment where smoking isn’t seen to be part of their everyday experience.”

He wants the report to be presented to council’s Cabinet and a debate to be held at a full council meeting in the future.