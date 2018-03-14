Open day at health academy

Bridlington’s thriving Medical Academy, set up last year to help students take the first steps in a career in health, is holding an open day tomorrow.

With worries about a potential shortage of staff in the future, the partnership between East Riding College, Headlands School and professionals in the health and care sector allows the next generation to have regular contact with experts.

Anyone interested in being in the next intake of students, can go to the college’s St Mary’s Walk campus between 4pm and 7pm tomorrow.

Chair of the Bridlington Partnership Board, Natalie Belt, said: “The Medical Academy is a fantastic showcase of key health and social care providers coming together from across the region to grow our own healthcare professionals.

“Our hope is to educate and inspire students with a passion for this vital sector to invest in their education locally, network with East Riding’s expert services and go on to have exciting careers based here in our region.”

Dr Mike Hardman, a GP who mentors students at the academy. He added: “I am delighted with the enthusiasm of our first intake of students in the academy.

“Their energy and clear determination to succeed in health and social care careers is exactly what we hoped to see and bodes well for their futures.

“The support we have received from partners such as the university, local trusts and community colleagues has created our success to date. The Lord Feoffees’ financial backing has permitted us to develop our plans.

“We are looking forward to opening our bespoke teaching suite at East Riding College, a development which will further enhance our student experience.”