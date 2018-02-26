New hospital unit set to open next month

Bridlington’s new Urgent Treatment Centre will open on Wednesday, April 4.

The facility, at the town’s hospital, will be open for longer than the existing Minor Injuries Unit, offering treatment until 11pm, 365 days a year.

Staff at the centre, and similar ones in Beverley and Goole, will have access to x-ray facilities, urinalysis, and blood glucose testing, allowing nurse practitioners to diagnose conditions and prescribe medication.

Among the conditions which can be looked at are:

○ Cuts and grazes

○ Sprains and strains

○ Simple broken bones

○ Wounds and wound infections

○ Minor burns and scalds

○ Minor head injuries

○ Insect and animal bites

○ Minor eye injuries

○ Back, head and neck injuries/whiplash

○ Minor back injuries

○ Skin infections/rashes/allergic reactions

○ Urine infections

○ Raised temperature/fever

People can walk into the new centre, but are advised to call 111 first to make sure it is the most appropriate place for treatment.

Jane Hawkard, chief officer of East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Our aim is to make urgent treatment services quicker, safe and accessible to all. We are pleased to announce that from Wednesday, April 4, patients will benefit from more reliable, accessible services that are open longer.

“This is the first time people throughout the East Riding will have urgent treatment services open during the evening and weekends.

New 8am to 8pm centres will run in Driffield and Withernsea.