New hospital centre set to open next week

Bridlington’s new urgent treatment centre will open for the first time next Wednesday morning.

The facility replaces the existing minor injuries unit at the town’s hospital, and will be open 16 hours a day, all year round.

Patients can walk in with problems which are not life-threatening but require medical attention, however they are urged to call 111 first.

The new centre, and similar ones in Beverley and Goole, will have access to x-ray facilities and staff can carry out urinalysis and blood glucose testing and ECGs, allowing nurse practitioners to diagnose conditions and prescribe medication, issue prescriptions or send patients on to other departments.

The Bridlington centre will deal with:

○ cuts and grazes

○ sprains and strains

○ simple broken bones

○ wounds and infections

○ minor burns and scalds

○ minor head injuries

○ insect and animal bites

○ minor eye injuries

○ back, head and neck injuries/whiplash

○ minor back injuries

○ skin infections/rashes/allergic reactions

○ urine infections

○ raised temperature/fever.

It will be open daily from 7am to 11am and booklets promoting the centre are being sent out to all homes in Bridlington.

Jane Hawkard, chief officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said:“Our aim is to make urgent treatment services quicker, safe and accessible to all.

“This is the first time people throughout the East Riding will have urgent treatment services open during the evening and weekends.”