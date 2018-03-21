Merger will allow surgeries to survive

Two of Bridlington’s GP surgeries have announced plans to merge.

Practice One and Practice Three, both based at the medical centre in Station Avenue, are asking for patients’ views on their proposal to join forces. There are only two GP partners in Practice One and the other surgery is braced for the possible retirement of its more senior partners. A joint statement said: “The partners of both practices are concerned there is not just a shortage of GPs, there are recruitment problems across the whole of the NHS, with community nurses also stretched and overworked.”

It said the merger was ‘necessary for the survival of Practice One and Practice Three in the medium-to-long term’.

The statement added: “The partners believe that by combining both practices and providing a collaborative working partnership, this will enable them to be more efficient and resilient than remaining as separate entities – enabling them to continue to provide good quality care, improve the patient journey, develop processes and systems, share resources, cover absences, improve recruitment and retention without the patient experience reducing or becoming too impersonal.”

A spokesperson for East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Practice One and Practice Three (Dr Harris & Partners) have started to have conversations about a possible merger in autumn 2018. This would allow the two practices to pool their resources, offer their patients a greater range of services and benefit from both sustained and efficient ways of working.

“As part of the formal application process both practices will be engaging with their patients so they can give their views. Anyone wishing to take part should contact their practice by email at practice3.bridlington@nhs.net or practice.one@nhs.net “