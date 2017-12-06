Keep A&E for genuine emergencies

Doctors are appealing to Bridlington patients to only use A& E departments in genuine emergencies after a surge in attendances over the past two days.

Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust is warning of major pressure on the hospitals after more than 800 patients attended the emergency department this week.

On Monday, 420 patients turned up for treatment while 404 attended Hull Royal Infirmary yesterday - the daily average is around 330.

Dr Jacquelyn Smithson, medical director for the trust’s emergency department, appealed to the public to use GPs, pharmacies and the minor injuries unit in Bridlington to ease the pressure.

She said: “We come to work every single day with a determination to do everything we can to help people but now, we need the public’s help.

“We are seeing far more people than we would normally expect and this is having a major impact on waiting times.

“We are trying to provide the best possible care for those most in need of our help so we are appealing to people with minor illnesses or injuries to consider other health care facilities where they will be given the help they need and not come to A&E unless they have a severe illness or injury that cannot be treated elsewhere.

“Not only will this help them by ensuring they are not sitting waiting hours and hours to be seen, it will also allow our staff in A&E to concentrate on people in genuine, life-threatening emergencies.”

More than 200 people waited more than four hours to be treated, admitted to hospital or discharged home because of the surge in attendances in Hull on Monday and Tuesday.

Some ambulance crews were waiting around 90 minutes before patients could be handed over to emergency staff.