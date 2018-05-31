Jason looks to set new land speed world record

He cannot walk or talk, but by reaching the top of Snowdon and abseiling off the Humber Bridge, Jason Liversidge has proved he will not let Motor Neurone Disease stop him achieving his dreams.

Now, the former Bridlington man has set his sights on a world record for the fastest speed in an electric wheelchair.

Jason has found a company which can design and build a bespoke mobility scooter which he hopes can reach more than 55mph – however, it will cost around £10,000.

He is looking for 20 companies to give £500 sponsorship to fund the project.

On his crowdfunding page, Jason said: “I was always a bit of an adrenaline junkie and loved skiing, grass tracking, fast cars and motorbikes, but in 2013 I was given the news that nobody wants to hear. I was diagnosed with a terminal illness, Motor Neurone Disease, and given two to five years to live.

“There is nothing that I can do to change the inevitable, but I firmly believe that maintaining a positive mental attitude helps. The disease has broken my body, but it hasn’t broken my spirit and my determination to carry on living life to the full.

“I have two little girls, Poppy, aged five, and Lilly, aged six. I know that I will not live to see them grow up, finish school or get married and they will probably be too young to remember me, but I want to leave behind a legacy, something that they can be proud of for years to come.”