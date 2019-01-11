Here's why former Scarborough surgeon Dr Serban Gheorghiu was only suspended for nine months

Dr Serban Ioan Gheorghiu, who made inappropriate comments to staff and patients over a number of years at Scarborough Hospital, has been suspended from nine months.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, which found allegations against him proven this week, had considered a range of sanctions.

It said taking no action was not acceptable because the seriousness of the behaviour, nor was allowing him to work under conditions.

Dr Gheorghiu, who is originally from Romania, worked for York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust as a consultant in the endoscopy unit at Scarborough Hospital, from February 2010 until October 2017. He has since been working in the Doncaster area.

In its conclusions, the tribunal panel said:

* The tribunal considered that Dr Gheorghiu’s misconduct had not, at any time, put patient safety at risk.

* It noted that he had been working for 13 months since the last allegation of inappropriate behaviour, and there had been no further allegations against him.

* Mr Sewa Singh, medical director at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, where Dr Gheorghiu had been working since leaving Scarborough, told the tribunal that Dr Gheorghiu had been candid about the events that occurred, had performed well, engaged in continuing professional development and had positive feedback from colleagues and conducted

himself in keeping with standards of the medical profession.

* The Tribunal also noted Mr Singh’s comment that he would have no hesitation in extending Dr Gheorghiu’s tenure with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

* The Tribunal bore in mind Mr Singh’s statement that in the 13 months Dr Gheorghiu worked for Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals he behaved

appropriately and professionally.

* It was considered that Dr Gheorghiu’s conduct is remediable, and there was evidence about that his behaviour has changed in recent months.

* The Tribunal noted that there had never been any complaint about Dr Gheorghiu’s clinical skills and work ethic, and that the testimonials had referred to him as hard working, clinically competent and dedicated to the job.

* It said there remains a public interest in allowing an otherwise good doctor with competent clinical skills to remain in medical practice.

