Here is how you can fill in the new survey about Bridlington Hospital

Bridlington Health Forum has launched a new survey to find out how much residents know about the extent of cuts at the town’s hospital in recent years.

The project also asks patients about what services they think should be provided in Bridlington, how far they are prepared to travel for treatment and what they expect from the NHS locally.

Jean Wormwell MBE, chair of Bridlington Health Forum, said: “We need your help to protect services at Bridlington Hospital which have been devastated over recent years.

Here is how you can access the survey

“We have already suffered many ward closures and relocation of treatment and out-patient clinics to York and Malton. We need your help to keep up pressure to stop and reverse this constant drain.

“We see this survey as a real opportunity for local people to understand what has happened to healthcare in our hospital and, equally importantly, what they need and wish to see for the town and community in future.

“It’s time to for you to speak up for Bridlington.”

The survey can be accessed on the internet, and a link is available on the Free Press website. If you don’t have access to the internet or would like some help accessing the survey, please ask at Bridlington’s libraries.

The forum says it has set up the survey ‘in the light of the reduction of hospital services provided in Bridlington’

It says the aims of the are:

○ to seek to find out what the public in Bridlington and district feel about services provided at the local hospital;

○ to try to clarify what the public in Bridlington and district want and expect from Bridlington and District Hospital in terms of hospital services provided locally.

The closing date for people to take part is Wednesday, April 10.

The survey was launched in the week the conclusions of the first phase of the Scarborough Acute Services Review were published.

The review is looking at how things could be done differently to get the best possible hospital services for people in the area.