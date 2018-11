Bridlington's MP Sir Greg Knight has confirmed that heath secretary Matt Hancock will visit the town's hospital next year.

Sir Greg said Mr Hancock has accepted his invitation to take a look around the building and the pair hope to agree a date early in the New Year.

The Bridlington MP said earlier this year that the town's hospital is 'grossly underused'.

The building celebrated its 30th anniversary this year but has a number of empty wards.