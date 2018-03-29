Have a heart, save a life – by raising £5,000

The Free Press is throwing its support behind a campaign to raise the £5,000 needed to hold a heart screening day in Bridlington later this year.

And we want our readers to help to make the dream a reality.

Lynne Wood, Donna Hirst, Stella Tindall and Gail Slater. Missing from the picture Ruth O'Grady

A team of five colleagues from the town’s Marks and Spencer store have come up with the idea of a screening day, which will test 100 young adults, following the death of teacher James Moorfoot last year.

Gail Slater is one of the team who is organising the event, which will be held at Bridlington Club for Young People in October.

“This is for the benefit of youngsters in our town and we are confident we can do it,” she said.

“We would love to raise more than the £5,000 needed so we could hold another screening day next year too.”

James Moorfoot (white shirt) played for a number of Bridlington football teams, including Seabirds in 2013

Gail spoke to James just two days before his death last February and her husband Dean was manager of the Langtoft team he played for.

James was a popular English teacher at Hornsea School.

He collapsed while playing for Langtoft in an East Riding County League match against Hedon Rangers 3rds at Rudston last February.

Despite the efforts of team-mates, opposition players, paramedics and an air ambulance crew, he died on the pitch. He was just 28.

The Langtoft club said: “James had a contagious energy and humour which lit up a room and will be dearly missed by so many.

“We can seek the smallest solace in the fact that James passed away doing what he loved, in the village he loved, surrounded by people who loved him.”

Even though the M&S branch in Prince Street is closing next month, and Gail and her friends Lynne Wood, Donna Hirst, Stella Tindall and Ruth O’Grady may no longer be working together afterwards, they are determined to press ahead with their plans.

“It was all thought of before we knew that the store was closing,” said Gail.

“That situation is unfortunate but it is almost as though this could be M&S’ lasting legacy to Bridlington.”

If everybody who buys the Free Press this week gives £1 to the appeal, the target will be easily reached.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bridlington-heart-screening-day