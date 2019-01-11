Former Scarborough surgeon supended after tribunal - here's how long he is banned for

A tribunal has suspended a surgeon who made sexual remarks to colleagues and used foul language to patients.

Dr Serban Ioan Gheorghiu has been suspended for nine months by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, which found it proven that he asked colonoscopy patients to get on all fours and "assume the George Michael position".

It also said it was proven that he made sexual remarks to colleagues, rubbed himself up against a nurse and used foul language in front of patients and colleagues.

Dr Gheorghiu, who is originally from Romania, worked for York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust as a consultant in the endoscopy unit at Scarborough Hospital, from February 2010 until October 2017. He has since been working in the Doncaster area.

Concerns about Dr Gheorghiu's behaviour had been raised over several years and he had already been given a final warning by the trust which runs Scarborough Hospital.

A statement after the tribunal in Manchester had finished this week said: "The tribunal was satisfied that a period of suspension would be sufficient to mark the seriousness of and deter Dr Gheorghiu’s misconduct, uphold public confidence in the profession and maintain proper professional standards without permanently depriving the public of a clinically competent doctor who appears capable of behaving in a professional manner, as demonstrated by his time at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

"The tribunal determined that a period of nine months suspension is an appropriate and proportionate sanction, and that such a time would be sufficient for Dr Gheorghiu to address and genuinely reflect on his behaviour.

"This period also marked the seriousness of the findings and the limited steps Dr Gheorghiu had so far demonstrated he had taken."