Double success for transformed GP surgery

Just weeks after receiving a huge boost from inspectors, a Bridlington GP practice is celebrating again after picking up a regional award.

Field House Surgery was named Primary Care, Community, Children’s and Learning Disability Team of the Year at Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s 2017 Staff Awards.

That was on the back of a report from the Care Quality Commission which said it had progressed from ‘requiring improvement’ to ‘good’ within just a few months.

“The award is a brilliant achievement for me and the team, particularly after such a challenging year,” said Alison Tite, business manager at the srugery in Victoria Road.

“It was the icing on the cake after the fantastic CQC report.

“It’s a tribute to the hard work of the staff and patient participation group, and further evidence that we’re providing excellent services for our patients.”

Staff accepted the award from Jane Hawkard, chief officer of East Riding Clinical Commissioning Group, at a ceremony in Willerby.

Judges were told that despite feeling ‘demoralised’ after their previous CQC rating, the Field House team had shown ‘hard work, grit and determination’ to ‘turn the practice around’.

Ms Tite and her team implemented initiatives including a new model of care, a robust staff supervision process and a daily safety meeting to review any clinical or operational concerns.

The judging panel said: “You should be proud of what your team has achieved in the timescales. We have inspected practices that have not achieved as much over greater periods of time.”