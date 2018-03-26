Charlene is the best in Yorkshire

Despite only doing the job for 18 months, Charlene Sargeant has been named General Practice Nurse of the Year.

She picked up the accolade at the Yorkshire and Humber General Practice Nursing Awards in York last Wednesday.

Charlene, who works at Field House Surgery in Bridlington, said: “It was a privilege to be surrounded by such dedicated and accomplished nurses.

“I am proud to be part of a profession that focuses on providing care and support for individuals at all times of life – which is what these awards highlight.

“To win Practice Nurse of the Year gave me a strong sense of pride and accomplishment.

“It was a complete shock to hear that I won but I am over the moon. It was a fantastic night.

“I feel fortunate to work within such a thriving team, and would like to thank Field House Surgery and Humber NHS Foundation Trust for their support over the last year.”

Charlene won the Humber, Coast and Vale regional title last month, having been originally nominated by Alison Tite, practice manager of Field House, for her dedication and commitment.

Alison said: “I am very proud that Charlene was awarded General Practice Nurse of the Year. Her achievement is wonderful and exceptional as she has only worked in General Practice for 18 months.

“This is another fantastic moment for Field House Surgery.”

Humber NHS Foundation Trust Chief Executive, Michele Moran added: “We are absolutely delighted for Charlene, picking up such a prestigious award.

“Everyone at the Trust is incredibly proud of her, she is a fantastic asset to our team.”