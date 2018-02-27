Charlene hopes for nursing award win

A Bridlington nurse will find out tomorrow if she is the best in our region.

Charlene Sargeant, a practice nurse at Field House Surgery in Bridlington, has been shortlisted in the area finals of a national awards scheme which celebrates the work of nurses.

The Humber, Coast and Vale area winners of the General Practice Nursing Awards are set to be announced at a ceremony in Willerby tomorrow.

If she wins, Charlene goes through to the Yorkshire and Humber region finals later this month.

“Being shortlisted for practice nurse of the year has filled me with a strong sense of pride and accomplishment,” said Charlene.

“I feel privileged to work in such a thriving team and would like to thank Field House and the Trust for their support over the last year.”

She was nominated by Alison Tite, practice manager of Field House, for her ‘dedication and commitment to ensure clinical care is delivered with compassion and integrity’.

Dr Nick Cross, a GP and Associate Medical Director at the Humber NHS Foundation Trust, which operates Field House, said: “Charlene has an exemplary approach to her role within the Trust. She leads by example and diligently, exuding the Trust’s values of caring, learning and growing.

“Her focus is sharp, her support and mentorship towards her colleagues is always valued and appreciated and her clinical care is delivered with compassion and integrity.”

The trust recently won the contract to continue running Field House for five years after transforming its rating from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ in less than a year.