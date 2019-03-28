Bridlington Hospital survey - more than 350 replies already

More than 350 residents have already completed a survey set up by the town’s health forum, about services at Bridlington Hospital and what should be provided in the future.

However, the team which set up the online form, are hoping that many more local people will have their say in the next fortnight.

Bridlington Health Forum chair Jean Wormwell said the survey had been set up ‘to keep up pressure to stop and reverse this constant drain’ on services at the hospital.

It asks members of the public what they know about what facilities remain at the site, and which they think should be a priority going forward.

You can find the survey here.

If you know someone who does not have the internet or would like some help accessing the survey, please ask at Bridlington’s libraries.