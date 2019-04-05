Bridlington Hospital survey - here is how you can have your say

Organisers of a survey designed to get the views of Bridlington people about the town’s hospital say they have been heartened by the public engagement so far.

In just two weeks, more than 500 residents have completed the form, which asks about what services are currently provided at the Bessingby Road site and what facilities should be available.

It also asks about how far Bridlington people feel they should have to travel for different types of treatment.

The survey has been set up by members of the Bridlington Health Forum.

You can fill in the form here.

If you don’t have access to the internet or would like some help accessing the survey, please ask at Bridlington’s libraries.

The closing date for responses is Wednesday, April 10.