Auction to be held in memory of village GP

The family of a much-loved village GP are looking for donations for their auction of promises.

So far, almost £10,000 has been raised in the memory of Dr Alan Sykes, who worked at the Beeford and Leven surgeries.

The money is being used to buy defibrillators for the communities he served and the next big fundraising event is the auction in May.

Dr Sykes’ stepson Jordan Moor said: “We are looking for more local people or businesses to donate their time, skills or vouchers to help us raise some money.

“We would greatly appreciate any favours, no matter how big or small. Vouchers, lessons or simply giving up some of your free time will go a long way.

“At the moment we have raised just under £10,000 and have two defibrillators up at the surgeries where my step-father worked which we kindly donated by Dr Sykes’ colleagues.”

Suggestions for promises include gardening, dog walking, cooking and music lessons.

To make a pledge, email yvonnesykes0@gmail.com or jordan.moor27@hotmail.co.uk or call 01482 861240.