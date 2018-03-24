Headlands talk the talk at competition

On Tuesday 13 March, Headlands School entered a senior team into the 21st annual Youth Speaks competition which was held at Wyke Sixth Form College, putting in a great performance and coming out as winners.

The competition is both well established and successful, and provides young people with the opportunity to develop their public speaking and presentation skills.

Headlands has been very successful in this completion before and regularly enjoy success at the district and regional finals, and have also made it all the way to the National finals in the recent past.

The team consisted of Libby Marshall (chairperson), Isabelle Marshall (main speaker) and Mellissa Freeman (vote of thanks) who chose to speak about the similarities and differences in the education of students in England as opposed to South Africa while drawing on personal experience of visiting South Africa with Headlands and hosting South African students on the return trip.

Their piece, entitled ‘Two Worlds, On Life’, was presented in a professional way and had the audience and judges captivated.

The judges commented on how well the team kept to the structure of the competition and how the topic really gripped them.

The team’s superb performance resulted in Isabelle Marshall winning the award for the Best Speaker and the group being given 1st place overall meaning they will now compete in the Regional Finals in April.

David Stamper, assistant headteacher at Headlands, said: “As always I am very proud of our students.

“The other speeches were to a very high standard and credit must go to the other schools for making it such an exciting competition.

“It was another amazing occasion that really showed the great work our students are doing day to day.

“It is nice for our students to get the recognition they deserve.”