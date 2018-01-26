Headlands students hailed following mock interviews

Year 11 students at Headlands School recently took part in a mock interview event.

There were around 30 local and national employers who attended the day and all students took part in the process.

Before the day, students completed ‘mock’ application forms and choose three career options that they are interested in. They were then matched with employers and asked to prepare for their interview.

The employers then interviewed students as though they were actually going for that type of job and gave them feedback about their application form as well as how the interview went.

After students had finished their interviews they were then given chance to start working on their CV and get more information about what they would like to do in the future and how to get there.

Andy Levit, careers manager), said: “This was another very successful Mock Interview Day.

“The feedback from employers was very positive and showed that the students had really impressed them.

“All the feedback received from students showed that they had learnt something from the interview process and have started thinking more seriously about their future.”

Toby Wilson, Year 11, said “The experience went really well as it gave me an insight to what the future holds. I am now developing my thoughts to pursue the career I want.”

Other comments from students included that it was a great experience and they enjoyed wearing the clothes that are expected to in an interview situation and getting the feedback from employers on how to improve.

Students were hailed as impressive during the careers event.

Two main areas that students have identified that the interview process has helped them with are confidence and how to actually speak (the tone and clarity of their voice).

David Stamper, associate assistant head, said “Our student’s, year-on-year, do themselves and Headlands proud and we are very thankful to the employers that gave up their time to work with them.”

Headlands School thanked everyone who helped make the day a success.