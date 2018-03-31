Headlands School report - Encore Theatre

A new theatre group at Headlands School is celebrating success at the All England Theatre Festival.

The Hull and East Riding heat of the competition was held at the Spa Theatre.

Encore Theatre, founded by Christopher Dean (aged 15) and consisting of young drama students from Headlands School, performed an original play – ‘Three’s a Crowd’ – written and directed by Christopher himself.

The cast of eight students ranging from 13-17 years old, gave extremely committed and mature performances in their piece about a troubled teenager struggling with his choices in life.

The theatre group won overall second place and trophies in the youth section for Best Actor, Best Moment, Best Set Design and Best Sound/Music.

The students set up their company to try and prove that a theatre career is a viable and important option for them.

Having worked independently on this project and achieved some success has taken them a way towards showing their potential and given them a taste of how it would be to work a part of a theatre company.

They are determined to continue working on new plays and have plans for even bigger production for next year’s festival!

Their drama teacher at Headlands, Cathryn Morgan, has been extremely impressed with their progress.

She said: “The cast worked tirelessly in their own time to create this wonderful performance, which showed such maturity and understanding of drama that it could have been created by much older actors/directors.

“They covered every aspect including making their own set and costumes and creating the music.

“It is so encouraging to have students who understand the importance of the arts and how powerful theatre can be.

“Christopher’s commitment and insight into writing for the stage is remarkable for his age. I am excited to see what they produce next!”