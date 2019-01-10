Headlands School asks for parents' support after man is arrested

The headteacher of Headlands School in Bridlington has urged parents not to share speculation on social media following a security scare earlier this week.

Police were called on Tuesday morning after a man was seen entering the school grounds and acting suspiciously.

Last night, a 62-year-old was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in police custody.

However, there has been much discussion on social media about what happened on Tuesday morning and the school's response, to what it has called 'a deeply upsetting incident'.

In a Facebook post, headteacher Sarah Bone said a man was 'challenged, photographed and removed' by a member of staff, and this was seen by a number of students. She also insisted that the amount of information it was able to make public while the search for the man was ongoing was guided by advice from the police.

She said: "At no point at all did the male enter the school building.

"As I am sure you can appreciate the last 24 hours have been incredibly difficult for all those concerned and in particular the young victim.

"Your ongoing support in ensuring only accurate, factual reports of what actually happened on Tuesday morning are shared on social media would be very much appreciated by us all here at Headlands School.

"I am well aware various 'versions' of what may, or may not, have happened are being shared on social media and these run the risk of causing unnecessary emotional distress and harm to the young victim involved.

"Our priority now is to ensure they are supported. Allow us the opportunity to do this please.

"Humberside Police have been incredibly supportive and swift in their actions in the last 24 hours and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them again.

"We have acted upon their instructions and I do appreciate the frustrations some members of the school community and public have felt in relation to the information we have been able to share."