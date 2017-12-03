Headlands mentors support anti-bullying campaign

Headlands School Peer Mentors were in full swing offering their support for Anti-Bullying week.

Mentors produced a presentation about the impact, effects and outcome that bullying can have, they created games, and had a raffle for students and staff. In the Peer Mentor room, the students produced a ‘cyber bullying station’ which had lots of information and tips on how to stay safe online.

Students produced their own bake sale as part of the project.

Cyber bullying has dramatically increased within the last three years, so online safety is an important topic.

Miss Massey, Student safety and Peer Mentor Coordinator, explained the importance of what the mentors do and also how anti-bullying week is a great way to raise awareness about the issues students are faced.

Headlands Peer Mentors work hard to combat bullying and students who may feel isolated.

The Peer Mentor scheme has 21 mentors who support students around school and at lunch and break times, as well as before and after school.

The week ended with a special performance from ‘Austinn’. Luxembourg’s upcoming band is touring the UK.

The session began with a performance, which was followed by an online safety and cyber bullying presentation with a question and answer session.