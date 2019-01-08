Have your say over police precept rise

The Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Keith Hunter is asking residents to give their views about police funding in an online survey.

Last month the Home Office announced the provisional funding settlement for police forces for 2019/20 together with details of the referendum principles in respect of increases in Council Tax.

As part of the announcement about increased funding for policing the Government assumed that all Police and Crime Commissioners would make maximum use of the flexibility to increase funding from local taxpayers through the police precept, by £24 per year based on a Band D property.

The police precept is the part of the council tax that contributes towards the total funding available to police and crime commissioner to provide policing, community safety and victims’ services.

In the Humberside Police force area this would generate an extra £3.2million above the £12 increase that was already planned, having taken account of advice from Government last year.

This means that an increase of £12 per year for a band D property had already been factored into financial plans for the force.

The police precept survey can be accessed at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/4772927/Police-Funding-2019-20 (survey closes Thursday 31 January).