Have your say on proposed changes to public space protection orders in Bridlington

Residents, businesses and community groups are being invited to give their views on proposed changes to some public space protection orders (PSPO).

Public space protection order were introduced to replace dog control orders, no drinking zones and gating orders and in September 2016, East Riding of Yorkshire Council introduced 168 orders – one to cover every parish.

The current PSPOs are due to expire on August 31 and, following comments from Humberside Police and parish councils, the council is proposing to extend the orders from September 1 until August 31, 2022.

Councillor John Dennis, portfolio holder for community involvement and council corporate services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "The majority of the orders will remain the same but, having listened to the views of our residents, there are proposed changes to the orders in as number of parishes and the council is keen to hear any further views and comments of residents, businesses and community groups in these areas:"

The majority of the orders will remain the same but there are proposed changes to the orders in the following parishes and the council is keen to hear the views and comments of residents, businesses and community groups in these areas:

Anlaby with Anlaby Common

Aldbrough

Beverley

Bridlington

Burton Pidsea

Foston

Gilberdyke

Hedon

Hessle

Hornsea

Leven

Pocklington

South Cave

Sutton upon Derwent

Swanland

Wawne

Withernsea

Draft variations to the orders can be viewed by going to www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/crime-and-community-safety/anti-social-behaviour

All existing orders can be viewed by going to www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/crime-and-community-safety/anti-social-behaviour or by contacting the anti-social behaviour team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council on (01482) 396380.

Anyone who would like to submit comments should email safe.communities@eastriding.gov.uk or write to the manager of the anti-social team manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, County Hall, Cross Street, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA no later than July 26, 2019.

For further information regarding the restrictions on dogs, email stuart.allen@eastriding.gov.uk and for further information on restrictions on the consumption of alcohol or restrictions of public right of way email maureen.yates@eastriding.gov.uk