Have your say on GPs services

NHS East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has launched a survey seeking the views of local people to help shape the East Riding’s vision for general practice and how its services could look in the future.

Anne Jeffreys, local GP and clinical chairperson of the CCG, said: “As the newly appointed chairperson of the CCG, I am delighted that one of my first priorities is to help set the direction for the future of general practice in the East Riding.

“Alongside the recent launch of the NHS Long Term Plan, there are many opportunities to embrace new technologies, enhance the way we access local services and ensure general practice within our region is sustainable in the longer term.

“Over the next few weeks we are asking members of the public to have their say by taking part in a short survey which will be running until Sunday 3 March .”

The survey is open to residents registered with a GP within the East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group area and can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ShapingGP.

Printed copies of the survey are available to pick up at GP practices or by calling 01482 672101.