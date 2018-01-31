Have a heart and help set world record

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is calling on residents in Bridlington to take part in a World Record attempt and help fund life saving research by visiting the local BHF shop.

Heart shaped messages have been filling BHF shop windows in the run up to Valentine’s Day for over a decade, but this year the public also have the chance to have their personal messages displayed in a record-breaking chain of paper hearts.

The hearts are on sale at the BHF shop at Rope Walk (near The Promenades) and will be sent to London to be included in the World Record attempt where they will create a giant chain.

A spokesman said: “Visit your local BHF shop today, make a donation and write a message to take part in the World Record. You’ll be sharing the love and saving lives in the process.”

Visit www.bhf.org.uk/lovenotesisit for more details.