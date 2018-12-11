Harry Potter actor a “real coup” for 2019 Scarborough Sci-Fi

Calling all Harry Potter fans! Sci-Fi Scarborough is back for the sixth consecutive year in 2019 - and organisers are ecstatic to announce their first guest, Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter movies.

Chris began his life as an actor in high school and youth theatre productions in Norfolk, after moving to the UK from New Zealand.

Chris Rankin stars in the Harry Potter movies with Daniel Radcliffe, left, as Harry Potter and Katie Leung as Cho Chang.

His professional acting career began in 2000 when he landed the big-screen role of Percy Weasley, and he went on to star in six Harry Potter films during his time as Ron’s big brother.

Event co-organiser Steve Dickinson said: “Here we go again!

“The excitement has been building online regarding guests for SFS 2019 and I think we have a great line-up with six confirmed, the first of which is a Weasley which is a real coup for the event.

“It’s really cool to be announcing guests over Christmas, we have some special gifts lined up for the fans.”

Since starring the Harry Potter movies, Rankin has split his time among stage, screen and television.

His credits include TV mini series The Rotters’ Club, Victoria Cross Heroes, Celebrity Total Wipeout,

Pointless Celebrities and Jedward’s Big Adventure among others.

On the stage, he has appeared in several pantomimes, as well as productions of Wuthering Heights, Hedda Gabler and Salomé.

Rankin has also delved into the world of online fandom, making a cameo appearance on The

Hillywood Show’s Sherlock Parody.

More recently, Chris has been on the Production team for shows including Downton Abbey - which stars Whitby’s Joanne Froggatt - and Atlantis.

2018 marked Chris’ directorial debut with Dad, a short film for BBC Wales, starring Julian Lewis Jones.

For tickets click here or the venue, Scarborough Spa. You can also pay in person

from the venue box office or Mojo’s Music Café on Victoria Road, Scarborough, to avoid any booking fees. Tickets will also be available on the weekend at the event box office.