Hamper prize for recycling winner

Two winners of a competition held at Driffield Show by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s waste and recycling team have been presented with their prizes.

Sheila Bell from Bridlington (pictured) and Rebecca Cross from Beverley were presented with hampers of plastic-free products worth £30 by the council’s recycling officers. Councillor Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for strategic management, said: “Both winners said how keen they were to recycle and do their bit, which is fantastic.

“They were both very pleased to have won and looked forward to trying the plastic-free alternatives in their hampers.”