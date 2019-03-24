Hall to host vintage show

The East Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club will be exhibiting vintage and classic vehicles in the grounds of Burton Agnes Hall on Sunday 12 May.

The event, which will raise funds for Marie Curie, will be held between 11am and 5pm.

A spokesman for the event said: “A tremendous day for classic car enthusiasts, this is a chance to admire decades of motoring history in a picture perfect location.

“Anyone is welcome to attend the charming nostalgic event, whether in a classic car or not.”

The next event at Burton Agnes Hall after the rally is the Gardeners’ Fair on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June, where visitors can enjoy a summer celebration of gardening with stalls, talks and demonstrations.