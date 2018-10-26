Hall’s first Autumn festival

Burton Agnes Hall will host its inaugural Autumn Festival this weekend.

This new event in the Elizabethan stately home’s calendar reinvents the much-loved Michaelmas Fair, bringing the finest local food, drink and craft stalls, with festival entertainment, to the Hall’s stunning grounds.

During the weekend (27 and 28 October), the festival will showcase fabulous local produce, local artisan beers, ciders and gins to enjoy at the festival or to take home, and a great selection of unique, hand made gifts and crafts.

Under the canopy of a Festival music tent, music will play throughout the weekend including the Ukulele Assembly Line, the Tuba Dudes and many others.

Traditional street performances include sword dancing and Morris dancing, and fairground rides will run throughout the weekend. With Christmas around the corner there’s a chance to visit the house and enjoy Christmas craft demonstrations including wreath and decoration making and take some new-found inspiration home.

Burton Agnes Hall’s Simon Cunliffe-Lister said: “I’m hoping that visitors will settle in, enjoy a pint or two of locally brewed beer or cider and some really good food whilst listening to some great live music – and be inspired to explore the craft and gift stalls.”

Throughout the festival weekend and during the half-term break, the popular venue will also be daring visitors of all ages to take part in a spooky woodland trail.

Immediately after the fair, the family will be very busy dressing the hall for its Christmas opening (14 November to 23 December).