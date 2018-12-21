Gun and bottles filled with petrol found at Bridlington house

Another drugs raid in Bridlington led to police officers finding a gun and four bottles filled with petrol.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and the blank-firing gun was seized by officers.

Sergeant Mick McLaughlin from Humberside Police’s Proactive Unit said: “We always act on the information we are given and on the intelligence we gather to tackle crime of any sort in our force area.

“I am glad we have recovered these items which could have possibly been used to create fear and alarm to an individual or community.

“This arrest has been made in connection with intelligence we received regarding drugs activity. We now have an opportunity to speak with a man about that.

“I want to make it very clear and reassure the community that these items have been seized in connection with suspected drugs crimes and have now been taken off the streets.”

Another warrant was executed at a property on Albion Terrace under the Misuse of Drugs act. No-one was arrested but officers spoke with and have offered assistance to a man at the address.

PC Rob Brigham, community beat manager from the Bridlington Neighbourhood team said: “I would like to thank people in Bridlington for their support regarding these warrants.

“We do not tolerate drug dealing and any kind of anti-social behaviour in Bridlington and will use whatever powers available to us to bring these offenders to justice.”