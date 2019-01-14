Guilded wildlife walks at Foston

Side Oven Bakery, based in Foston on the Wolds, is opening its gates to the public for its popular annual Winter Wildlife Walks Open Day on Sunday 3 February.

Guided wildlife walks, in partnership with the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, will be held around the organic arable farm where the bakery is based. Walks will set off at 10.30am and 1.30pm from the meeting point at the bakery.

The event, between 10am and 3pm, is free and open to everyone.

Each walk will take approximately one to one and a half hours (dependent on what wildlife there is and how many are on the walk) and is between 1.5 to 2 miles.

The ground conditions will be wet under foot and most of it is on grassed margins (i.e. not on stoned/tarmacked tracks), so good outdoor footwear/wellies will be needed.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will also be hosting an interactive Owl information stand, with box designs, owl pellets and general information about the different species of owl that live in the local area.

The Side Oven Bakery will be serving hot refreshments all day.

Visit www.sideoven.com for more information.