Group ran off after crashing on one-way street in Bridlington town centre

Police are searching for a group who ran off when the car they were travelling in crashed as it was going the wrong way down a one-way street.

The occupants of a green Volvo left the scene after it collided with a white Mitsubishi car on Regent Terrace in Bridlington on Sunday lunchtime.

A woman and her young son who were in the white car were tajen to hospital for checks, but are thought to have only suffered minor injuries.

Police want the people who were in the Volvo to come forward and speak to officers.

Anyone who saw the incident at around noon are asked to call 101 and quote log 302 of December 2.