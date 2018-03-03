Group on song for hospice

Members of the Bridlington and District Young Farmers Club recently presented a cheque to the tune of £400 to Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

The money was raised by the club’s carol singing activities ahead of the Christmas period.

A spokesman for the club said: “We would like to thank everyone who donated so generously, it is very much appreciated.”

Bridlington Young Farmers Club is for everyone aged between 13-26 years old and is not just for people from a farming background.

The group meets every Tuesday at Boynton Village Hall 7.30pm.

It runs a programme full of events and exciting things to do, including visits to local places and talks from a wide variety of speakers.