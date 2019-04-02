Groundbreaking musical American Idiot on tour - where it is on and how to get tickets

The 10th anniversary tour of American Idiot - the ground breaking Tony award-winning rock musical with music by punk-pop and multi Grammy award-winning band Green Day - is coming to town.

Leading the cast is: Waterloo Road’s Tom Milner as Johnny; 2013’s X Factor third place runner-up Luke Friend as St Jimmy; and 2016 X Factor finalist Sam Lavery as Whatsername.

WATCH preview here

This story of youthful disillusion and mistrust of society and government has never been more current; particularly with the modern parallels in the USA where school children have mobilised to form an impressive campaign for gun law reform.

The musical's hit songs include Boulevard of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns, Wake Me Up When September Ends, Holiday and the blockbuster title track American Idiot from Green Day's 2004 Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album. Also included are several songs from Green Day's 2009 release 21st Century Breakdown, and an unreleased love song, When It's Time.

It is on at:

Bridlington Spa from Tuesday May 7 to Saturday May 11

Tickets: 01262 678258 or www.bridspa.com

Bradford Alhambra from Monday June 10 to Saturday June 15

Tickets: 01274 432000 or www.bradford-theatres.co.uk