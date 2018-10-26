Great gesture by Bridlington Scooter Rally visitors

Scooter riders will be make a special journey to Bridlington War Memorial to replace some the poppies which were torn down earlier in the week.

The Armed Forces Scooter Club is planning a ride out from The Greyhound pub to the memorial in Wellington Road at noon tomorrow.

The Bridlington community was appalled at the act of vandalism last weekend.

Meanwhile, EYMS has said it will put extra buses on tomorrow to get people to Bridlington Scooter Rally events.

A statement on its website said: "There will be extra Service 14 buses on standby to bring people from Flamborough and Thornwick Bay into Bridlington, as these buses were very busy last year.

"We'll also be doing a special diversion for Service 136 so that it serves Park Rose Holiday Village and Caravan Park. The Service 136 will pick up from Park Rose, on Carnaby Sticks, at the end of the drive from Park Rose, at 10.36am and 1.36pm, to take you into Bridlington.

"The Service 136 buses back from Bridlington will divert to serve Park Rose on request."

There have been changes to arrangements for the rally weekend because of the road closure on West Street.

