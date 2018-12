The staff at Bridlington Ambulance Station were given their Christmas dinner for free by a generous pub landlord.

Adam Morland, who works for the ambulance service, said: "Charlie Kilburn from the Ship Inn at Sewerby supplied the ambulance service with Christmas dinners for our meals after we approached him if he was willing to cook for us.

"To make this gesture even nicer he donated them to us free of charge.

"We really do appreciate this."