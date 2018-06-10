Gray display adds colour to Newton's success

Charles Gray produced an immaculate all-round display to help Wold Newton to win by 173 runs against Pickering 3rds in Division Three of the Beckett League.

Gray began his day by smashing an unbeaten 137 as Newton progressed to 249-5.

Charlie Marwood's 31 provided the only highlight for Pickering in their reply, as Gray then took 4-19 and Koppy Phoungsavath collected 3-19.

Bridlington 2nds are in top spot following their win by nine-wickets against Wykeham 2nds.

Peter Shepherdson top scored with an unbeaten 69 for Wykeham, with Pete Bowtell taking 3-16.

Knock of 63 not out from Greg Miller, an unbeaten 47 from Frankie Feffold and Mark Purvis wrapped up the win though, at the cost of just one wicket.

Sewerby 2nds had a comfortable 10-wicket victory over Ebberston 2nds.

John Metcalfe's 47 and Adrian Turnbull's 29 helped Ebberston to 138-7, Ian Jones taking 3-10.

Dan Artley (82no) and Ian Dennis (53no) did the rest for Sewerby.

The Shrimpton's were on top form for Fylingdales as they beat Seamer 2nds by 115 runs.

Guy Shrimpton top scored with 43, with Mark Estill (33), John Agar (24no) and John Malne (21no) adding the others in Dales' 194-8, Steve Winwood taking 5-40.

Chris Shrimpton then starred with the ball, taking 4-19 with Harry Purves' 4-24 as Seamer were bowled out for 79.

Kirkbymoorside conceded their game against Cayton 2nds.

Tom Pratt cracked a superb undefeated 92 as Scarborough 3rds booked a six wicket win against Wold Newton 2nds in Division Four East.

This came after Newton had tallied 147-8, with Matthew Atkinson (40no) and James Meason (34) hitting the runs, Gregor Fraser and Kieran Rutter taking two wickets each.

Pratt the took centre stage with his knock and he was joined by Rutter's 25 not out as Scarborough grabbed the win.

Filey 2nds trimmed the gap on leaders Wold Newton when they beat Ravenscar 2nds by eight wickets.

Ellery Liley's four wickets were joined by two each from Tom Micklethwaite and Nathan Vernon as Filey restricted Ravenscar to 69-9.

David Pooley's 27 helped Filey past the winning post.

Cayton 3rds beat Scarborough RUFC by 30 runs.

Gary Dixon hit the heights for Cayton with 34 as Joe Lenton (3-30) helped slow them to 160-9.

Matty Jones (53) and Mark Kelly (28) tried to keep the rugby lads on track, but 3-8 from Chris Pearson ended their progression.

Sherburn 2nds' bowlers were in top nick in Division Four West as they beat Forge Valley 3rds by 10 wickets.

Dan Bean's 5-4 and Leah Dobson's 2-1 took out Valley for 51, before unbeaten knocks in the 20s from Paul Mills and Matthew Lickes brought things to a conclusion.

The Shannons had a solid afternoon in Wykeham 3rds' defeat of Malton & Old Malton 4ths by eight wickets.

Dan Metcalfe topped the scoring charts with 41 for Malton, but George Shannon's 4-4, linked with two wickets each from Robin Shepherdson and Chris Remmer took them out for 87.

Graham Shannon (31) and George Shannon (28no) made sure of a swift finish.

Pickering 4ths beat Thornton Dale 2nds by 84 runs in their derby.

P Wilkie (56), Thomas Adams (32) and Simon Boyes (28) pushed Pickering to 160-6 with John Ellis taking four of the wickets to fall.

John Cooper's 50 was in vain as Morgan Elven (4-17), Gary Newton (2-6) and H Fisher (2-26) bowled Dale out for 76.

In Division Three, Snainton continue to lead the way after their 10-wicket success against Heslerton 2nds.

Tony Watson led the way for Heslerton with 45, but his partners dropped away in the tally of 73, due to Leigh Watson's 5-25 and Ben Norman's 3-23.

Steve Ridley remained unbeaten on 36 and Michael Kipling on 33 as Snainton cruised to the win.

Cloughton 2nds maintained the pressure on the leaders with a 92-run win against Muston.

A score of 61 from Ben Rowe, 36 from Tom Owenson and 32 from Niall Gibb carried Cloughton to 189.

Ian Norris' 30 in the response didn't prove to be enough as Rowe rounded off a fine day with 4-31.

Ravenscar were nine wickets better than opponents Nawton Grange 2nds.

Grange were dismissed for 88, Jon Moxon (24) top scoring, while Will Warwick (3-29) and Adam Graham (2-11) took the wickets.

After losing a wicket, Joe Bayes with 43 not out and Graham with an unbeaten 23 sealed the win.

Callum Hatton and Tony Rudeforth both reached the 30s as Flixton 3rds beat Forge Valley 2nds by 92 runs.

Anthony Noble also took 3-33 in Flixton's 150, but it was a step too far for Valley, as Carl Jackson hit 28 and Pete Hill took 3-21 in their innings.

Chris Spenceley's 63 not out proved crucial as Mulgrave 2nds topped Flamborough's 164-8 to win by six wickets.

Harry Gunning (57) and Matthew Emmerson (36) had earlier pushed Flamborough forward, with Dom Ingham and Ben Duell both grabbing three wickets.