Grand Designs-style home could be built on Bridlington golf course

Plans to build houses on Bridlington Golf Club could be changed to allow one large, bespoke home to be located in the centre of the development.

Permission was granted last year for 22 properties to be located on land which current forms the 16th hole at the Belvedere course.

But an amended planning application had been submitted which will see the number of houses reduced to 13, but the focal point will be a substantial, detached home which would have ‘significant architectural merit’ and enjoy spectacular views of the south beach.

Designs for the centrepiece have not yet been revealed but the planning application says: “The recent interest in the site has been from a developer seeking to progress a bespoke single dwelling together with a lower density scheme and start on‐site as soon as possible.”

The 12 smaller homes would be arranged in two cul-de-sacs, accessed from Belvedere Parade, and would be a mixture of detached and semi-detached properties.

Last year, the golf club was given permission to build 22 homes and a new hotel after East Riding of Yorkshire Council struck a controversial £725,000 deal for the freehold sale of the land which allowed the club to negotiate the sale of 3.5 acres of the course to a developer for £1.6m.