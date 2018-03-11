Golda girl has sights on world final place

Local talented young dancer, Golda Richardson recently travelled to Canvey Island for the Southern Masters dance competition.

Part of World Dance Masters, this event was a qualifier for the World Championships in August, which is held in Blackpool, the Mecca of dance.

Golda, 13, coached by Zoe Ruston at Garage Dance Studios, competed in the Teenage Girls Division 4 against some strong opposition.

There she had to perform three solo dances in front of a panel of experienced judges and a huge audience.

Golda came second overall, earning her a silver medal and putting her one step closer to the World Championships.

Next,she must compete at one more qualifying event to secure her place.

Though still young, Golda has already amassed an impressive collection of medals and titles; with the support of her coach, team, family and local community, Golda stands a great chance of going for gold at this year’s Worlds.

Golda dances as part of a team which often supports local events in Filey, Bridlington, Scarborough and the surrounding areas.

For information on taking up dance with Garage Dance Studio contact Zoe on 07968 076679 or visit www.garagedancestudio.co.uk.

