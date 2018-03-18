Going active during the Easter holidays

The East Riding Council’s Active Coast programme is back with activities and events held across the Easter holidays.

Last year the programme provided more than 100 organised events and activities, and involved over 14,000 participants in activities designed to explore, join in and enjoy the East Yorkshire coastline.

Councillor Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism, and culture, said: “I am very excited and pleased that we are starting our Active Coast programme again this year with a great selection of events and activities along our stunning coastline.

“I hope that lots of people of all ages and abilities will want to come along and join in, make the most of the coast, and get fit and healthy at the same time.”

Here are the details of Week One:

Saturday 24: Sewerby park run: 9am: Sewerby Hall and Gardens: free

Sunday 25: Go Spike Beach Volleyball Season Launch: 1pm to 4pm: South Beach (below Foreshores office): free

Monday 26: Coastal Explorers – Hike and Firelighting: 10am to 1pm: Danes Dyke:ages five plus, with adult: Booking required via sportplayarts@eastriding.gov.uk or 01482 395320: free

Bridlington Indoor Volleyball Club: East Riding Leisure Bridlington: 6.30pm to 7.30pm: £2.20: 18 plus

Tuesday 27th: All Ride (Open Day): 11am-3pm: North Promenade: ages five plus: free: adapted cycling scheme for people with various disabilities

Walking for Health : 10.30 to 11.30am: Sewerby Hall and Gardens: free

Bushcraft and Wildlife Warrior: noon to 3pm: Sewerby Hall and Gardens: admission charges apply

Wednesday 28: Family Beach Bootcamp: 1pm to 3pm: South Beach: free

Thursday 29: Mile Marker Health Walk: 10am to 11am: East Riding Leisure Bridlington: free

Beach Sports Session: Cricket and Beach Tennis: 1pm to 3pm: South Cliff Beach (below Park and Ride): 6-16 years: free

Saturday 31: Sewerby park run: 9am: Sewerby Hall and Gardens: free.

The second week of the Easter holidays will see more events, including Have A Field Day events and the Spring Family Fun Day at Sewerby Hall and Gardens. Visit visit www.activecoast.org for a full list of activities.