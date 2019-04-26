Go behind the scenes at RSPB Bempton

As part of its 50th birthday celebrations, RSPB Bempton Cliffs is offering visitors the rare chance to get an insider’s view of the running of the nature reserve.

Having recently been seen on Blue Planet UK, Warden Dave Aitken, will be leading two special walks for the public for the first time.

As part of a small group, visitors will explore key areas on the reserve and get a unique warden’s-eye view of the work undertaken here – from welcoming over 100,000 visitors a year to the important seabird monitoring that goes on away from the public eye.

Dave said: “This is a real chance to get to know a different side to the cliff tops.

“There’s a lot more to us than just pointing out puffins – much as we enjoy that aspect of our work.”

The walks take place on Thursday, May 30 and Thursday, July 25 at 4pm. Tickets can be booked on Eventbrite and cost £16 RSPB members, £20 non-members, including admission charge.