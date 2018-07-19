Get on your bike and enjoy Yorkshire's cycle highways

School’s out for summer and the team behind West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s £60m CityConnect programme are encouraging more people to cycle and walk during the holidays.

At 14km the award-winning CityConnect Bradford Leeds Cycle Superhighway is the longest continuous route of its kind in the UK.

As the name suggests it connects two of Yorkshire’s major cities, Bradford and Leeds, both of which are home to plenty of child-friendly activities.

But there are also plenty of other cycling routes across Yorkshire to take advantage of during the holidays.

Here are some of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s suggestions:

* The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Saltaire is also easily accessible with the towpath running close to Salts Mill.

* The Castleford to Wakefield Greenway links Fairies Hill Locks by Whitwood Golf Course with Methley Bridge, with the option to treat the kids to some cake at Methley Bridge Farm Shop.

* From the Greenway, linking up with Sustrans’ Wykebeck Way will take you to the 700 acre Roundhay Park, where the kids can discover their inner explorer at Tropical World.

* The recently completed Calder Hebble improvements mean you can cycle from the marina in Sowerby Bridge, and link to Hebble Trail to the centre of Halifax, for the children’s museum, Eureka.

* Make the most of the Spen Valley Greenway for the Streetbikes ‘Rock Up And Ride’. Every Saturday morning at 9.15am – book your place to take part. They can even provide you with a bike.

For more info, visit www.cyclecityconnect.co.uk.