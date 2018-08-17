Gannets a massive draw at RSPB site

There’s still chance to witness the massive gannet colony at RSPB Bempton Cliffs with the reserve’s staff holding guided walks for visitors.

Thousands of gannets make their home on these towering chalk cliffs between March and October, creating England’s largest mainland gannet colony.

Gannets are the UK’s biggest seabird with a wingspan of around six feet (2m).

When airborne, they look spectacular, angel-like wings arched as they hover above the North Sea.

Experts at the site will be revealing amazing gannet facts daily, starting at 11am.

The visitor experience team has also developed a fun and fascinating Inspector Gannet Trail around the reserve so youngsters can become super wildlife sleuths and search for clues to find out who-dunnit.

During August and September, gannet photography workshops will take place giving amateurs the chance to get advice from award winning photographer Steve Race.

The team are also making a ‘big ask’ over the next few months. Visitors are being encouraged to create a gannet out of a plastic milk bottle in an attempt to recreate the colony, bird for bird, within the Seabird Centre.

Visitor experience manager Sarah Aitken said: “If you’re looking for a big day out, then the gannet colony at Bempton Cliffs should definitely be on your ‘To Do’ list.

Gannets definitely have star quality. Apart from their huge size, they’re a beautifully shaped bird – in the right light, they look almost as if they’re sculptured out of marble. And they have some remarkable features – like ‘hot feet’ for incubating their eggs and in-built ‘air bags’ to prevent impact damage when they dive for mackerel’.

“The gannets’ size and their striking black, white and yellow colouring make them a stunning subject for photographers of all abilities.”

Visit rspb.org.uk/bemptoncliffs for more details of the events based around the gannets and other activities taking place at the Bempton nature reserve.