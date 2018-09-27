Gadgets - 5 of the best home speakers

We look at 5 of the best home speakers

Bose® Home Speaker 500 Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Recognition and Control, www.johnlewis.com, £399.95

The Bose Home Speaker 500 delivers wall-to-wall stereo sound from a single speaker. Built-in voice control from Alexa puts songs, playlists, and more at the tip of your tongue. And you have the freedom to control the music your way, with your voice, with a tap on the top controls, or with the Bose® Music app (available on iOS and Android).

HEOS 7 HS2 Wireless Speaker, www.argos.co.uk, £549.00

Created for those who demand the very best, HEOS 7 delivers room-filling sound even in large, open spaces. The stylish and elegant enclosure is packed with advanced technologies, including dual mid-woofers, dual precision tweeters, an active subwoofer, dual passive radiators and the active drivers are powered by five Class D digital amplifiers.

Sonos One, 2 Room Set, www.johnlewis.com, £398.00

Sonos One blends great sound with Amazon Alexa, the easy-to-use voice service, for hands-free control of music and more. Use your voice to play songs while you cook. Tell Alexa to turn up the volume while you’re in the shower. Or even request a lullaby when you’re tucking the kids into bed. Sonos One connects with the Amazon Alexa voice service easily over Wi-Fi. Just set up the speaker, select the Sonos skill in the Amazon Alexa app (available on Fire OS, Android and iOS), and you’re all set to play music, get news and answers, manage your smart devices, and enjoy other Alexa skills using nothing but your Sonos One.

Marshall Woburn Multiroom Wireless Speaker, www.argos.co.uk, £529.00

The largest speaker from Marshall, Woburn features a robust sound and appearance that makes it the perfect centrepiece for even the largest of spaces or the most discerning ears. Combine it with other Marshall Wireless Multi-Room speakers to turn your home into the ultimate listening experience. Wirelessly play different songs in each room or bring it all together and play the same track throughout the entire home. Simply start with one speaker and build your system over time.

JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, www.currys.co.uk, £99.99

Take great music with you on picnics and barbecues in the park and enjoy the 16W JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker. At just over 500 grams, it is easy to pack when you’re on-the-go with friends. The speaker is also waterproof so that a little light rain or falling into the pool will not ruin your fun.