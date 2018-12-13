From veterans to vets - plans revealed for Bridlington's former Legion site

A large vets practice is set to be built on Bridlington’s former Royal British Legion site as part of the development of Hilderthorpe Road.

The plans also include two new homes and two flats above the surgery.

The building will house operating theatres, recovery rooms, an area for dispensing prescriptions and selling pet products and there will be offices on the first floor.

The planning application says: “The applicants have an existing practice within the town centre which is in a residential area and is “bursting at its seams” with only on street parking available.

“The re-location to Hilderthorpe Road will enable the practice to better serve pet owners.”

It adds: “The proposed development will have a neutral effect on traffic movements within the town save for parking by providing 35 one site parking places which are not currently available thereby making available for others to use on street and public parking which is presently used.

“At present, approximately 60% of people calling at the surgery arrive by vehicle and 40% walk in.

“Those percentages are not expected to change although it is anticipated that the daily number of visitors will increase.”

The surgery is expecting up to 100 visitors each day during the week and between 20 and 30 on Saturdays and Sundays.

There will be two two-bedroom apartments as part of the building and 35 parking spaces outside, as well as cycle storage and a drop-off point.

The plans for the site next to the Gypsey Race stream also include a couple of three-bedroomed semi-detached houses and new access roads.

The surgery will be open from 9am to 6.30pm on weekdays and on weekend mornings for emergency cases. Animals will be kept on site overnight while recovering from operations