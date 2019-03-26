From the boxing ring to beauty pageants - Charlie has her eyes on Miss England title

After making history as the first girl to represent Bridlington Boxing Club, Charlie Jarvis is proving a knockout hit in the 2019 Miss England competition.

She was third in the Miss Cumbria finals at the weekend, and took the title of Miss Publicity - which has earned her a place in the north semi-finals of the national event later this year.

Charlie, who now works as a teacher in primary schools in Cumbria after completing a degree at Leeds Beckett University, has swapped the boxing ring for beauty pageants. She says she wants ‘to try to promote women in sport and stamp out stereotypes’.

On social media. she said Saturday was ‘the most incredible night of my life’ and is hoping for support from the Bridlington community ahead of the next stage.

“I will be doing a number of fund-raisers in Bridlington. I want to get Brid involved in events such as a litter pick.

“Hopefully will be going into Bridlington School and seeing friends from the boxing gym too when I find time to come home.”

Her efforts so far have raised more than £700 for the children’s charity Variety.

After making her boxing debut at the age of 13, Charlie went on to be a three-time national champion and has started playing rugby in recent years.

She is sponsored by Witton Castle Country Park for the semi-finals and will be going up to the castle to get some photos taken soon.

The north semi-finals tae place at the The Mechanics Theatre in Burnley in June with 10 winners going through to the national finals.