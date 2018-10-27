Friends given chance to meet at Chatty Hour

The team at RSPB Bempton Cliffs is trying to encourage locals to spend a little time out and about by introducing a Chatty Hour at the nature reserve.

On Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, between 2pm to 4pm throughout the winter, The Seabird Centre will welcome anyone who wants to get together with friends for a catch-up over a coffee.

Chatty Hour visitors will be able to get a tea or filter coffee and slice of something nice for just £3.50.

Sarah Aitken, visitor experience manager, said: “Short days and bad weather over the winter months often mean that we don’t get out and about as much as we’d like.

“We hope Chatty Hour will persuade people to meet friends here, have a natter and discover a little more about local wildlife, whether that’s listening to a short talk or taking a stroll .”