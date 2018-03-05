Friends become Good Samaritans on their day off

These three sprang into action on a day off from school when they spotted an elderly man slip on the ice.

Twelve-year-olds Maisie Tooze, Callum O’Grady-Beasley and Amber Coates were off school when they spotted the pensioner fall in an alleyway behind Bridlington Fire Station and raised the alarm.

Callum said: “I ran to the fire station, got one of the firefighters and explained what had happened. I got my friends to stand by the road to show the paramedics where to come to.”

Callum’s mum Nicola said: “I was so proud and it has been lovely reading people’s comments since the story went on social media.”

The friends would like to know how the man they helped is. Do you know him? Email john.edwards@jpress.co.uk.